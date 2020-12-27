Olivia Forsyth kann mit ihren 60 Jahren auf ein bewegtes Leben zurückblicken. 1960 als Kind südafrikanischer Eltern in London geboren und als Zweijährige mit ihnen in die Heimat zurückgekehrt, wurde sie mit 21 vom südafrikanischen Geheimdienst als Agentin angeheuert. Unter der Karteinummer RS407 sollte sie fortan als vermeintliche Anti-Apartheids-Aktivistin ihre aufrührerischen Kommiliton*innen an der Rhodes University ausspionieren. Als sie 1985 den Auftrag hatte, in Simbabwe den African National Congress (ANC) zu infiltrieren, lief sie stattdessen zu ihm über und behauptete, Doppelagentin zu sein. Weil der ANC irgendwann Zweifel an dieser Version bekam, wurde sie 1986 in dessen Gefangenenlager und später in ein Safe House in Angola verbracht. Als der ANC noch mit dem südafrikanischen Regime über einen Gefangenenaustausch verhandelte, konnte sie in die britische Botschaft in Luanda fliehen. Heute lebt sie als Ex-Lehrerin in England und die Meinungen über sie gehen weit auseinander: Während einige dem Tenor ihrer 2015 veröffentlichten Memoiren Glauben schenken, in denen sie sich als Kämpferin für die antirassistische Sache darstellt, kritisieren andere sie als Verräterin, wieder andere sehen in ihr zumindest die Figur, die durch ihre Manöver nolens-volens zum Fall des Apartheids-Systems beigetragen hätte.
Diesen Herbst kam die zutiefst ambivalente Protagonistin eines rassistischen Systems überraschend wieder in Mode. Und zwar wörtlich: Der junge südafrikanische Designer Thebe Magugu stellte in einem körnigen Kurzfilm, der mit seinen Timecodes und starren Frames an Aufnahmen einer Überwachungskamera erinnert, seine Kollektion für die Frühjahrssaison 2021 vor. Ihr Titel: „Counter-Intelligence“, zu Deutsch: Gegenspionage. Im Film und in der Kollektion spielt, neben anderen Spioninnen aus der Apartheids-Ära, auch Forsyth eine Rolle. Einmal als Fingerabdruck, der ein weißes Kleid in Polka-Dot-Manier verziert, und einmal als nachgestellte Spionin, über die ein Auszug aus Jonathan Ancers Buch Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies aus dem Off vorgelesen wird.
Der Verrat lauert am Revers
Magugu, der letztes Jahr mit nur 26 Jahren als erster Afrikaner den prestigereichen Nachwuchspreis der französischen Luxusmarke Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton gewann, wäre nicht der smarte Musterschüler, der seine Kollektionen und Kataloge gern wie universitäre Forschungsprojekte mit Titeln wie African Studies oder Home Economics stylt, wenn nicht eine profunde Recherche der Ausgangspunkt seiner Entwürfe wäre. Nach der Lektüre von Ancers Buch führte er Interviews mit einigen der überführten Ex-Spioninnen – eine von ihnen stammt aus der von ihm in seiner Mode oft referenzierten Heimatstadt Kimberly, von Forsyth bekam er gescannte Fingerprints. „Das Bild, das wir uns von Spionen machen, ist hauptsächlich durch ihre Darstellung in der Popkultur geprägt – schlank, übertrieben unauffällig, modisch und gefühlskalt. Die Wahrheit ist jedoch, dass sie mitten unter uns sind, sie sind unsere geliebten Lehrer*innen, Freund*innen und Familienmitglieder“, so Magugu über die Kollektion. „Das hat mich zum Nachdenken gebracht – was treibt jemanden dazu, Hochverrat zu begehen?“
Um diesen Charakter des Spions beziehungsweise der Spionin in Kleidung zu übersetzen, schuf er Ensembles zwischen Funktionalität und Glamour. Denn, so Magugu, das Credo der vestimentären Tarnung sei hier das „hiding in plain sight“, das Verbergen bei voller Sichtbarkeit. Unter den Entwürfen finden sich exakt geschnittene Anzüge, schwingend feminine Kleider und von den 90ern beeinflusste Streetstyles. Die politischen Fragen verstecken sich im Detail: Am Revers eines Jacketts schlängelt sich kaum erkennbar das Kabel eines Abhörmikros hoch, eine Ledertasche lässt sich nur mit Passwort öffnen, auf eine adrette weiße Bluse ist das Transkript eines Spionage-Geständnisses gedruckt, auf einem Parka verbindet sich die Grafik eines Lügendetektors mit dem Code eines Computer-Phishing-Virus, den der Musiker Una Rams exklusiv für seinen Freund Thebe geschrieben hat.
Magugu, der seine Kleidung eher als Ressource zur Auseinandersetzung denn als reines Produkt versteht, dringt damit direkt in die DNA seines noch immer gespaltenen Heimatlandes vor, das nach Meinung von Expert*innen zu wenig zur Enttarnung und Verurteilung ehemaliger Spion*innen unternommen hat. Und er trifft abseits von politisch wie psychologisch brisanten Fragen nach den Motiven von Hochverrat einen heiklen Punkt in einer Zeit, in der sich ein Klima des Misstrauens bis in engste Beziehungen, sozusagen bis unter die Klamotten, eingeschlichen hat: Was, wenn der Nachbar seine Quarantäne nicht einhält? Ruft jemand die Polizei, wenn ich Besuch habe? Statt Slogans wie „Überwachung sucks“ oder „Nie wieder Rassismus“ auf Shirts zu drucken oder ungebrochene Held*innengeschichten zu erzählen, nutzt Magugu die textile Schnittstelle zwischen innen und außen, privat und öffentlich, um historisches Wissen zu vermitteln, die tiefe Ambivalenz politischen Handelns und seiner Archivierung nachzuzeichnen, ein Nachdenken über Surveillance anzuregen – und die, die es sich leisten können, schick anzuziehen.
Kommentare 50
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/dear-anjayy/i2019m-a-ceo-50-a-former
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/dear-anjayy/stop-coding
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/dear-anjayy/wireframes-are-useless
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/siti2718f/seinen-anfang-verdanken
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/siti2718f/axel-caesar-schien-das
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/siti2718f/schon-im-stromsektor
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/nabila727a/when-you-are-heartbroken
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/nabila727a/my-overly-simple-rules
https://www.freitag.de/autoren/nabila727a/my-husband-said
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro4.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro3.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro2.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro1.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/video-cl-vs-ma-Liv-hdq2.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/video-cl-vs-ma-Liv-hdq1.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/video-cl-vs-ma-Liv-hdq3.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro3.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro2.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro1.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-e-v-t-ro.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/story/bron-vs-char-gme01.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/eo01-Broncos-v-Chargers-liv-nfl-tv1234.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/bron-vs-char-gme01.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/eo02-Broncos-v-Chargers-liv-nfl-tv1234.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/eo03-Broncos-v-Chargers-liv-nfl-tv1234.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/eo04-Broncos-v-Chargers-liv-nfl-tv1234.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/eo05-Broncos-v-Chargers-liv-nfl-tv1234.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/bron-vs-char-gme02.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/bron-vs-char-gme03.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/bron-vs-char-gme04.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/bron-vs-char-gme05.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-1.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-2.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-3.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-4.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-t-v-t-5.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/videos-huachipato-v-coquimbo-unido-v-es-cl-1xun2-18.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/Video-huachipato-v-coquimbo-unido-v-es-cl-1vzb2-5.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-1.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-2.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-3.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-4.html
http://visitborgefjell.com/dive/video-t-v-t-5.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-1.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-2.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-3.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-4.html
http://www.oxyview.com/jps/video-t-v-t-5.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W091.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W092.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W093.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W094.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W095.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv01.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv02.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv03.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop33.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop43.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv10.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv333.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv999.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W091.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W092.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W093.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W094.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W095.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv01.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv02.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv03.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop33.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop43.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv10.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv333.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv999.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W091.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W092.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W093.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W094.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/video-P-v-W095.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv01.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv02.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv03.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop33.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-liv-hqop43.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv10.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv333.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Pan-vs-Was-tv999.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp2.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22..html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.1..html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.2..html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/Video-s-v-f1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/Video-s-v-f2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/Video-s-v-f3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/Video-s-v-f4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/Video-s-v-f5.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.3.htmlhttps://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.4.htmlhttps://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.5.htmlhttps://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/MR-copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.6.htmlhttps://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/MR-copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.7.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.3.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v- Cowboys-pp22.4.html
https: //cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.5.html
https: //cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/MR- copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.6.html
https: //cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/MR-copy-videos-Eagles-v-Cowboys-pp22.7.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/vdo-B-v-C-hdq501.html https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/vdo-B-v-C-hdq502.html https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/vdo-B-v-C-hdq503.html https://cimis.water.ca.gov/buc/vdo-B-v-C-hdq504.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-c01.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-c02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-c04.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-c2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-c6.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-r02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-r1.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-r2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-r3.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-a-v-r4.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f01.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f03.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f04.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f06.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-b-v-f4.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f01.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f04.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f3.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f4.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-c-v-f6.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-n-v-f01.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-n-v-f02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-n-v-f2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-e1.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-e2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-e3.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-e4.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-e6.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f04.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f1.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f3.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-p-v-f4.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f01.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f02.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f04.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f2.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f3.htmlhttps://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/gava/video-s-v-f6.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-R-v-S01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-R-v-S02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-R-v-S03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-R-v-S04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-R-v-S05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-w-v-p01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-w-v-p02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-w-v-p03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-w-v-p04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-w-v-p05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-c-v-e04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-c-v-e05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-e-v-c01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-e-v-c02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-e-v-c03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-E-v-C1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-E-v-C2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-E-v-C3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-E-v-C4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-E-v-C5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-p-v-t01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-p-v-t02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-p-v-t03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-p-v-t04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/tof/video-p-v-t05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/atc/Video-Racing-v-Cruz1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/atc/Video-Racing-v-Cruz2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/atc/Video-Racing-v-Cruz3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/atc/Video-Racing-v-Cruz4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/atc/Video-Racing-v-Cruz5.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-c01.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-c02.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-c2.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-s1.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-s2.html
https://www.uwotc.org/sites/arrowheadunitedway.org/files/webform/video-r-v-s4.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv101.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv102.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv103.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv104.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv105.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv106.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv107.html
https://cimis.water.ca.gov/dvd/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv108.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b10.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b6.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b7.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b8.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b9.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a5.html
seadfsedfdv
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-b-v-h5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b10.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b6.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b7.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b8.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-h-v-b9.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/pzc/video-r-v-a5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-f002.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-ont08.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m5.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-s-v-m6.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv204.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv203.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv202.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv201.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-f002.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-ont08.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-c-v-f06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-c-v-f2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-f002.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-ont08.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-Dal-Cow-v-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/video-n-v-f05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/wed/Video-nfl-v-Eagles-en-gb-rs4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-b-v-h5.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv204.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv203.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv202.html http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv201.html https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv204.html https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv203.html https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv202.html https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv201.html
https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/video-Mavericks-Clippers-Liv-nba-03.html
https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/video-Mavericks-Clippers-Liv-nba-02.html
https://et.water.ca.gov/nbxz/video-Mavericks-Clippers-Liv-nba-01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/uvx/video-Eagles-v-Cowboys-ec06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e3.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/bhk/video-c-v-e5.html
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
Ihre Freitag-Redaktion
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv204.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv203.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv202.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/hoip/broncos-v-chargers-nfl-tv201.html
dieser Artikel ist für Sie kostenlos.Unabhängiger und kritischer Journalismus braucht aber auch in diesen Zeiten Unterstützung. Wir freuen uns daher, wenn Sie den Freitag hier abonnieren oder 3 Ausgaben gratis testen. Dafür bedanken wir uns schon jetzt bei Ihnen!
Dear reader,
Your Friday editorial team
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv101.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv102.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv103.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv104.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv105.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv106.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv107.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-Panthers-vs-Washington-live-tv108.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-live-ontv11.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-live-ontv12.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-live-ontv13.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-live-ontv14.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-live-ontv15.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-ontv701.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-ontv702.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-ontv703.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-ontv704.html
http://thebestofogden.org/vdv/Videos-P-v-W-ontv705.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-a-v-r4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-ravens-v-giants-nfl-liv-rc2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-ravens-v-giants-nfl-liv-rs1.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-ravens-v-giants-nfl-liv-rs2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/fx2/video-ravens-v-giants-nfl-liv-rs4.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv10.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv11.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv98.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv178.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv198.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv1998.html
https://permits.ci.eureka.ca.gov/eTrakit3/pxts/video-cow-v-eag-tv19988.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s07.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s08.html
http://thebestofogden.org/toi/Brs-v-Crs-to01.html
http://thebestofogden.org/toi/Brs-v-Crs-to02.html
http://thebestofogden.org/toi/Brs-v-Crs-to03.html
http://thebestofogden.org/toi/Brs-v-Crs-to04.html
http://tsgintranet.thaisummit.co.th/vcx/Brs-v-Crs-to05.html
http://tsgintranet.thaisummit.co.th/vcx/Brs-v-Crs-to06.html
http://tsgintranet.thaisummit.co.th/vcx/Brs-v-Crs-to07.html
http://tsgintranet.thaisummit.co.th/vcx/Brs-v-Crs-to08.html
http://tsgintranet.thaisummit.co.th/vcx/Brs-v-Crs-toi0.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s05.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s07.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/upx/video-r-v-s08.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/vera/video-r-v-s01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/vera/video-r-v-s02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/vera/video-r-v-s03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/vera/video-s-v-r04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/vera/video-s-v-r05.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e4.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e40.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e41.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e42.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e49.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e450.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/covt/video-c-v-e460.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/vkx/suns-v-mavericks-nba-005.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-a-v-c01.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-a-v-c02.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-a-v-c03.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-a-v-c04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-a-v-c06.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-cl2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-f001.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-f04.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-f2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-ont08.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-rc2.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-rc4.html
https://santaritasaude.azurewebsites.net/clv/video-Ita-Cat-v-en-vivo-rs2.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/uvx/video-ncm-lis-liv-so411015.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/vkx/video-ncm-lis-liv-so411015.html
https://etrakit.coronaca.gov/eTRAKiT/vkx/video-ncm-lis-liv-so01.html
http://www.aseanapol.org/uvx/video-ncm-lis-liv-so01.html