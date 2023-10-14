Anmelden Digitale Zeitung Abo Abonnieren

Ron Leshem on Hamas attack: The little innocence that was left might be dead

Israel Horror at the inhumanity of Hamas. The certainty that too many have legitimized it for too long. And the question of how to hold on to sanity and compassion being possible. Writer Ron Leshem describes how he experienced the past days
Ron Leshem
Funeral of Amichai Vanino in Jerusalem, a soldier murdered by Hamas terrorists
I'm sharing these thoughts as a member of a family whose entire lives have been committed to campaigning for Palestinian independence and against the ideas of the right-wing in Israel. Among the 1.300 killed in a few short hours on a Saturday morning, were my aunt and uncle, who were burned alive. I have loved ones among the captives. Family members who survived describe infants executed in their mothers' arms and mothers tortured to death in front of their children.

The one piece that will haunt me forever

My grief for our own family’s loss pales. Even for the girls who were raped and then shot to death I find myself too weak to scream, or for 85-year-old abducted grandmothers. In my emotional storm, the one piece that will haunt me